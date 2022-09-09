Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tesco PLC’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tesco in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tesco’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesco’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.00.

Tesco Price Performance

About Tesco

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Tesco has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

