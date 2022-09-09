FY2023 EPS Estimates for B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for B&M European Value Retail in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B&M European Value Retail’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.

BMRRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 460 ($5.56) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 385 ($4.65) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $530.00.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 5.6 %

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

BMRRY opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.4402 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.19%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Featured Stories

