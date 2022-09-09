FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kingfisher in a report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kingfisher’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kingfisher’s FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.33.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

About Kingfisher

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $10.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

