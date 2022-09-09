SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Cut to $12.50

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

SciPlay Price Performance

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.26. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SciPlay

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $160.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.62 million. Analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

