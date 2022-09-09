PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) PT Lowered to $4.70

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.20 to $4.70 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.63% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MYPS. Craig Hallum lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance
NASDAQ MYPS opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $434.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $6.60.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 667,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 110,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
