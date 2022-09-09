Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €241.00 by UBS Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €241.00 ($245.92) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.83% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €211.00 ($215.31) target price on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) target price on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Allianz Price Performance
Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €167.56 ($170.98) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €175.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €193.84. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a one year high of €206.80 ($211.02).
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
