Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price target on GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,753.75 ($21.19).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,343.20 ($16.23) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,579.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,653.88. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,321.20 ($15.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04).

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 662 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,798.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

