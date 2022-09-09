ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) PT Lowered to C$4.50

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ABCT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of ABC Technologies in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABC Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.07.

Get ABC Technologies alerts:

ABC Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.01. ABC Technologies has a one year low of C$4.48 and a one year high of C$8.83. The firm has a market cap of C$543.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19.

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.