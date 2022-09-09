BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Price Target Cut to $19.00

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 202.07% from the stock’s previous close.
NYSE:BMTX opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 0.02.
BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. BM Technologies had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 16.88%. On average, analysts predict that BM Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.
