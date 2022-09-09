Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €34.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €34.00 ($34.69) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZAL. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Trading Down 2.1 %

Zalando stock opened at €22.27 ($22.72) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.68. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($50.88).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.