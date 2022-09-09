Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €267.00 by Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €267.00 ($272.45) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.35% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Allianz Stock Up 0.7 %
ALV opened at €167.56 ($170.98) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €175.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €193.84. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($211.02).
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Recommended Stories
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.