Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 250 by UBS Group

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) received a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.37% from the company’s current price.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 245 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 246 ($2.97).

BARC opened at GBX 166.26 ($2.01) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The company has a market cap of £26.69 billion and a PE ratio of 536.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 159.40.

In other Barclays news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($224,591.98).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

