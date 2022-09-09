Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a C$81.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CM. Cormark reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$62.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$101.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$59.03 and a 12 month high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

