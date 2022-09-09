Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Price Target Cut to C$5.25

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Desjardins from C$6.75 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Prime Mining from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Prime Mining alerts:

Prime Mining Stock Performance

Prime Mining stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Prime Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

About Prime Mining

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.