Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$135.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$151.38.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$124.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$134.90. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$118.79 and a 12 month high of C$154.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

