Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Lowered to C$63.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EIF. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.30.

Exchange Income Stock Up 0.3 %

Exchange Income stock opened at C$46.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.87. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$37.79 and a 1-year high of C$51.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$418,500.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

