TD Securities Lowers Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target to C$5.00

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRRF opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

