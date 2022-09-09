TD Securities Lowers Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target to C$5.00

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Chorus Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRRF opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.60.
About Chorus Aviation
