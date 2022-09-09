Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

Equities research analysts at TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EIF. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.30.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

TSE EIF opened at C$46.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$46.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.87. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$37.79 and a 52-week high of C$51.56.

Insider Activity at Exchange Income

About Exchange Income

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$418,500.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

