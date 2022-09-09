UBS Group Downgrades Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Neutral

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Harmony Gold Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

