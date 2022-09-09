UBS Group Downgrades Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Neutral

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.