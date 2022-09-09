Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.33.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$24.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.51. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$23.53 and a 12-month high of C$41.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,206 shares in the company, valued at C$642,753. Insiders purchased 4,759 shares of company stock worth $130,586 over the last three months.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

