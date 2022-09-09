UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

UiPath Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PATH stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. UiPath has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. UiPath’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103 over the last three months. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 16.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of UiPath by 53.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,197 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 432,097 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after buying an additional 104,430 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of UiPath by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 82,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

