Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $321,406.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 91.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 291,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $1,636,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $128.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.