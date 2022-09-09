Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 6,290 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 88% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,344 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 823,460 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 32,006 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Clear Sky Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 415.8% during the second quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at $1,829,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 79.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 144,273 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 63,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.34. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.