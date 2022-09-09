TELUS (NYSE:TU) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TU. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in TELUS by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

