TELUS (NYSE:TU) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TU. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.
TELUS Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE TU opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in TELUS by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
