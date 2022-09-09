Helbiz (HLBZ) versus Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) is one of 233 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Helbiz to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Helbiz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 51.6% of Helbiz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Helbiz alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Helbiz and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A Helbiz Competitors 784 5643 11777 268 2.62

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 34.25%. Given Helbiz’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helbiz has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Helbiz and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Helbiz $12.83 million -$71.97 million -0.20 Helbiz Competitors $3.34 billion $326.47 million 29.40

Helbiz’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. Helbiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Helbiz and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helbiz -538.47% N/A -208.48% Helbiz Competitors -41.30% -7,275.08% -4.86%

Risk & Volatility

Helbiz has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Helbiz rivals beat Helbiz on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Helbiz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Helbiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helbiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.