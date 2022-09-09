Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corteva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corteva has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

