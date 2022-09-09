Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Teekay Tankers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teekay Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TNK. StockNews.com raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth about $789,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 498.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 79,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 66,420 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,662.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 22,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth about $413,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

