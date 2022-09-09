Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research note issued on Monday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.77) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

ARVN opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.06. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $98.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.03.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Amundi acquired a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter worth $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Arvinas by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter worth $1,292,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter worth $2,606,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 43.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,786,000 after buying an additional 113,907 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

