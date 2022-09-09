General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $99.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.15.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.09. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

