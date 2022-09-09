Analysts Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) PT at $24.60

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,902,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,555,000 after acquiring an additional 550,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,159,000 after acquiring an additional 311,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after acquiring an additional 536,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,256,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,114,000 after acquiring an additional 71,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

