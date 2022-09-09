Analysts Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) PT at $24.81

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,508,000 after buying an additional 11,141,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

KIM stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

