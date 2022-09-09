Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $153.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.00.
A number of analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of EEFT opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.79 and a 52 week high of $149.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide
Euronet Worldwide Company Profile
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
