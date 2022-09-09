BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $1,782.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,782.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,260,000 after acquiring an additional 371,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,334,000 after acquiring an additional 804,469 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

