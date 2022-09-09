Analysts Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target at $85.71

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.71.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CZR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.77.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
