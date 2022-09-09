Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHD. Truist Financial lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.07.

NYSE:CHD opened at $80.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,341 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 553,611 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

