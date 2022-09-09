Brokerages Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Target Price at $40.57

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

