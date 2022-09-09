Brokerages Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target at $27.75

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZYME shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Zymeworks by 233.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of ZYME opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 91.78% and a negative net margin of 749.38%. Analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

