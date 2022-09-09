Analysts Set MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT at $22.50

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MEGEF shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

