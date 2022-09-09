Brokerages Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Price Target at $65.90

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.90.

CALX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Calix Trading Up 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Calix by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CALX opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.79. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.06.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

