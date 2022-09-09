Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $20.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

TGI stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $27.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $782.24 million, a PE ratio of -34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 91,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 67.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 626,195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,462,000 after buying an additional 52,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 725,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 221,229 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

