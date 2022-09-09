Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $20.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
Triumph Group Stock Performance
TGI stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $27.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $782.24 million, a PE ratio of -34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Triumph Group Company Profile
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.
