Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $68.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.99.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Ovintiv by 114.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 211.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.