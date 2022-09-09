Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives $57.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

APEMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aperam from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Aperam Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. Aperam has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.95.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.4804 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

