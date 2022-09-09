Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives $161.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 150 to CHF 155 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGZY opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $7.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

