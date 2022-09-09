Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives $39.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRMRF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $420.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 4.23%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.83%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading

