Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU – Get Rating) was down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

About Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

