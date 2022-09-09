Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Trading Up 9.5%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.80 and last traded at $44.80. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.

Andritz Stock Up 9.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99.

About Andritz

(Get Rating)

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.