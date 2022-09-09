WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLYYF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

