CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Trading Up 6.5%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 14,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 65,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CloudMD Software & Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Up 6.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.