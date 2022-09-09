CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Trading Up 6.5%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 14,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 65,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CloudMD Software & Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
CloudMD Software & Services Stock Up 6.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.
CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.