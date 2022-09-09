Forum Merger III (OTCMKTS:FIIIU) Trading 2.9% Higher

Forum Merger III Co. (OTCMKTS:FIIIU – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.11. 2,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11.
About Forum Merger III
Forum Merger III Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.
