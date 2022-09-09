Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Trading Up 1%

Open Orphan Plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.34 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.60 ($0.13). 1,836,288 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,643,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £71.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.05.

Open Orphan Plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

